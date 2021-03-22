Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Utilities Down As Investors Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup

03/22/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Shares of power producers ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The U.S. and China are tiptoeing toward cooperation on climate change despite recent testy talks between senior officials, with John Kerry, the chief U.S. climate envoy, scheduled to hold a formal, virtual discussion with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, this week.

FirstEnergy said Antonio Fernández will serve as chief compliance officer, effective April 12, as the Ohio utility works to put a bribery scandal behind it. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1735ET

