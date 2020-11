Shares of power producers fell as investors retreated from a sector that was seen as benefiting from a "blue wave" of Democratic victories.

Renewable-energy focused utilities such as NextEra Energy had risen sharply in anticipation of a shift in U.S. energy policy. Shares of NextEra slid by more than 3%. Shares of Tesla, a maker of electric cars and solar-power equipment, fell slightly.

