Utilities Down As Investors Rotate Into Inflation-Linked Sectors - Utilities Roundup

07/30/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from inflation.

A growing number of consumer-products companies are warning that they will have to raise prices, a development that could push up inflation and interest rates, and weigh on rate-sensitive sectors like utilities.

Shares of Canadian concern ATCO rose after posting earnings, as brokerage CIBC said its utility operations performed well.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1701ET

