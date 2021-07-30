Utilities Down As Investors Rotate Into Inflation-Linked Sectors - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from inflation.

A growing number of consumer-products companies are warning that they will have to raise prices, a development that could push up inflation and interest rates, and weigh on rate-sensitive sectors like utilities.

Shares of Canadian concern ATCO rose after posting earnings, as brokerage CIBC said its utility operations performed well.

