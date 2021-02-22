Utilities Down As Rising Treasury Yields Weigh -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as rising Treasury yields weighed on the sector.

Fixed-income investors often toggle back and forth between the utility sector and Treasury markets based on comparative yields.

Shares of fuel-cell concern Plug Power fell sharply despite an executive's prediction that new partnerships would accelerate its efforts to turn a profit. Investors also shrank from stocks associated with higher risk due to the rally in Treasury yields.

02-22-21 1734ET