Utilities Down As Rising Treasury Yields Weigh -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as rising Treasury yields weighed on the sector.

Utilities are often seen as an alternative to Treasurys by fixed-income investors, who will toggle back and forth based on the comparison of yields. This week there was a "jolt" higher in the 10-year Treasury yield, which closed at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, noted Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

