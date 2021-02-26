Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down As Rising Treasury Yields Weigh -- Utilities Roundup

02/26/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply as rising Treasury yields weighed on the sector.

Utilities are often seen as an alternative to Treasurys by fixed-income investors, who will toggle back and forth based on the comparison of yields. This week there was a "jolt" higher in the 10-year Treasury yield, which closed at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic, noted Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1742ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pNasdaq ends higher, tech stocks retrace some losses
RE
05:50pGameStop rally fizzles; shares still register 151% weekly gain
RE
05:44pSaudi Arabia bonds, stocks take U.S. sanctions mostly in stride
RE
05:43pUtilities Down As Rising Treasury Yields Weigh -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pFDA MEETING TO FINALIZE EUA OF J&J VACCINE ON SATURDAY : White House Advisor Slavitt
RE
05:42pCommunications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Views -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:41pCitigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case
RE
05:41pCanada pension fund boss Machin quits after overseas trip for COVID shot
RE
05:34pSunak to use budget to expand apprenticeships in England
RE
05:28pANALYSIS : How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ