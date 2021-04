Shares of power producers ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

North Carolina utility giant Duke Energy said it plans to triple the amount of renewable energy it produces this decade.

Shares of small utility Unitil rallied after its stock was added to the Standard & Poor's SmallCap 600 index.

