Utilities Down As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields and sustainable-energy policies.

One brokerage said Environmental Social and Governance initiatives are on the increase because of pressure from shareholders on corporations, but that the lack of standards makes the outlook for corporate action unclear.

"In the absence of climate risk regulation, the lack of shareholder consensus could lead to slower corporate action on climate risk management performance," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

President Biden marked Earth Day by publicly committing the U.S. to sharply cutting its greenhouse-gas emissions in the next decade, as other countries also promised climate action and some urged rich nations to shoulder more responsibility.

04-22-21 1734ET