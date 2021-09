Shares of power producers fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for major economic legislation.

The defensive sector had drawn investors in recent sessions because it was less exposed to legislative and growth risks.

But the increase in Treasury yields made the Treasury market more attractive to the yield-seeking investors that buy utility stocks.

09-30-21 1741ET