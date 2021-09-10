Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rally -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rallied.

The utility sector has developed an inverse correlation with Treasury yields as it's used as an alternative to the bond market by yield-seeking investors because of its high dividend yields.

An increase in the price of industrial metals has weighed on profits of wind-turbine makers in recent quarters, The Wall Street Journal reported, underscoring the complexities of a shift toward renewable-energy production for power corporations and their suppliers.

09-10-21 1750ET