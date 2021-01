Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields rose.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 2.9 basis points to 1.07%, its highest since March 19. Carbon capture and storage is gaining momentum thanks to Norway's launch of "Longship," Europe's first full-scale carbon-capture project, said analysts at brokerage Citi.

