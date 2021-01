Shares of power producers fell as higher Treasury yields drew fixed-income investors out of the sector.

The steady rise in Treasury yields in recent weeks has weighed on a sector that investors look to as an alternative to Treasurys.

Cold snaps in much of the U.S. later in January are set to drive higher home-heating and electric-power consumption.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1756ET