Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued to march higher in anticipation of a more rapid increase in interest rates.

Shares of DTE Energy rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the Detroit power company, citing strong management and regulatory support for its natural-gas utility.

