Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields increased in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 1.8% after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank is likely to raise interest rates at the next Fed meeting in March.

01-26-22 1752ET