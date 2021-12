Shares of power producers fell, but the sector was among the few to eke out gains for the week, as investors sought out more defensive positions.

The SPDR Select Sector Utility exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, fell by 1.7% on the session, but finished the week in the green.

12-17-21 1723ET