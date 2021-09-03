Log in
Utilities Down, But Up Significantly On Week, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

09/03/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell, but rose significantly for the week, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, wary of the impact of the Delta variant on U.S. economic growth prospects.

Utilities fell after Treasury yields rose, drawing fixed-income investors into the safety of the bond market.

Thousands of utility workers descended on Louisiana with everything from hip waders to drones as part of a massive effort to restore electricity after Hurricane Ida, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1751ET

