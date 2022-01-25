Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down In Anticipation Of Rising Interest Rates -- Utilities Roundup

01/25/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply in anticipation of an increase in interest rates.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said the Fed will likely move swiftly to raise its policy interest rate above the inflation rate because that is the only way to defeat inflation.

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to advance tougher regulations on power plants in coming months as part of President Biden's plan to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. The agency wants to impose stricter air-quality standards for mercury and other toxic pollutants, as well as new restrictions on wastewater generated by power plants, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.7153 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.3504 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7913 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013374 Delayed Quote.0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6685 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Lost 1.17% to $2414.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBitcoin Lost 0.60% to $36631.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBoeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources
RE
05:41pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi seeks re-election, does not say if she will continue in leadership
RE
05:39pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
05:37pBank of America to give employees stock awards -memo
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1302 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.13% to $1.3508 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
2Toronto market ends losing streak as energy shares rally
3NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
4Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed
5A roller-coaster week as Fed decision looms

HOT NEWS