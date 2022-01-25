Utilities Down In Anticipation Of Rising Interest Rates -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply in anticipation of an increase in interest rates.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said the Fed will likely move swiftly to raise its policy interest rate above the inflation rate because that is the only way to defeat inflation.

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to advance tougher regulations on power plants in coming months as part of President Biden's plan to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. The agency wants to impose stricter air-quality standards for mercury and other toxic pollutants, as well as new restrictions on wastewater generated by power plants, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1725ET