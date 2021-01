Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from another round of fiscal stimulus.

A federal appeals court decision to vacate the Trump administration's rules that eased restrictions on power plants' greenhouse-gas emissions could be among the first reversals of the Republican effort to loosen environmental rules during the Biden era.

