Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors.

Yields on Treasury bonds held near recent highs, presenting an alluring alternative to the dividend-oriented utility sector.

One money manager said the volatility in the broad stock market could be a blip rather than a long-term shift.

"We view the recent equity volatility as an adjustment to the Fed's incrementally more hawkish stance, rather than a sign that the Fed is about to bring the recovery and the equity rally abruptly to an end," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1740ET