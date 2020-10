Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive sectors.

Ceres Power Holdings' expanded partnership with conglomerate Doosan increases the likelihood that its SteelCell fuel cell technology will be adopted at scale, said brokerage Berenberg, as reported earlier.

