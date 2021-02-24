Utilities Down On Treasury Yield Increases, Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into more economically cyclical areas.

The SPDR Select Utility exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 utilities industry group, fell by roughly 1%, slipping deeper into negative territory for the year to date.

Utilities had exceeded broad stock market returns during the years that interest rates fell steadily, and are now weakening as bond rates rebound.

The Texas electric grid was minutes away from a complete failure last week as a major winter storm triggered blackouts that left millions in the dark, said Bill Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot.

