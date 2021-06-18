Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup

06/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply amid fears about rising interest rates.

A potential spike in Treasury yields related to shifts in Federal Reserve policy would diminish demand for the yield-oriented sector.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, as a storm is set to approach from the Gulf of Mexico in the next 12 to 24 hours. If the storm gains force, it could lead to power outages and affect energy production in the region. States across the West are at risk of electricity shortages this summer as a crippling drought reduces the amount of water needed to generate hydroelectric power, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLargest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
RE
05:55pExxon, union try new approach to resolve increasingly bitter dispute
RE
05:39pFitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock
RE
05:36pUtilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 2.04% to $1.1864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Down On Rotation Out Of Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pFinancials Down As Volatility Washes Through Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
4Fed update weighs down Wall Street, adds fuel to the dollar
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS