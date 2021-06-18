Utilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply amid fears about rising interest rates.

A potential spike in Treasury yields related to shifts in Federal Reserve policy would diminish demand for the yield-oriented sector.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, as a storm is set to approach from the Gulf of Mexico in the next 12 to 24 hours. If the storm gains force, it could lead to power outages and affect energy production in the region. States across the West are at risk of electricity shortages this summer as a crippling drought reduces the amount of water needed to generate hydroelectric power, The Wall Street Journal reported.

