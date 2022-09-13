Utilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as yield-seeking investors shifted to the Treasury market.

The drop for the Select Sector SPDR Utility exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility industry group of the S&P 500, was not quite as sharp as that for the broad market, as the sector's defensive qualities attracted some traders.

TeraWatt Infrastructure raised more than $1 billion to build electric-vehicle charging stations for commercial fleets of cars, delivery vans or trucks.

