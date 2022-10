Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rose to more multiyear highs.

Fixed-income investors often toggle between dividend-oriented sectors, such as utilities and Treasurys.

Norwegian hydrogen concern Nel posted a narrower third-quarter loss as its order backlog grew.

10-20-22 1734ET