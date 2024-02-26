Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rose.

The utilities industry group has yet to participate in the record-breaking S&P 500 rally, largely because of Treasury yield concerns.

So far, gains have largely been concentrated in high-growth tech and communications-services sectors, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"Two of those [S&P 500 industry groups], yes have grown materially over the last 52 weeks, but the majority of them -- seven out of the 11 really have done poorly-to-OK, so there's still a lot of the market that hasn't had a big rally," Joyce said.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is down 5% for the year to date, and 8% for the last 12 months.

