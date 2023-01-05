Utilities Down Sharply on Flight from Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders rotated out of the sector, which was one of the 2022 market leaders.

German utilities RWE and Equinor agreed to collaborate on large-scale projects in an attempt to shore up energy security in the region.

Southern Co. named Chris Womack, who heads up its Georgia Power unit, to succeed Thomas Fanning as president and chief executive of the utility holding company.

