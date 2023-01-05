Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Down Sharply on Flight from Sector -- Utilities Roundup

01/05/2023 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders rotated out of the sector, which was one of the 2022 market leaders.

German utilities RWE and Equinor agreed to collaborate on large-scale projects in an attempt to shore up energy security in the region.

Southern Co. named Chris Womack, who heads up its Georgia Power unit, to succeed Thomas Fanning as president and chief executive of the utility holding company.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.66% 319.6 Real-time Quote.-9.75%
RWE AG 0.57% 38.89 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -2.94% 70.38 Delayed Quote.1.54%
Latest news "Economy"
05:52p'Did we win?' Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
RE
05:47pU.S. authorities probe FTX engineer Singh -Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pWho is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
05:40pMexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.69% to 97.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 0.07% to $1251.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

HOT NEWS