  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell sharply, as investors rotated into bonds.

"This is the quarter-end, we always have rebalancing," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"The bond market has attracted attention given the short duration is actually offering attractive rates."

European energy ministers approved the main tenets of a EUR140 billion plan to counter Moscow's efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas, but divisions deepened over the European Union's reluctance to impose a broad cap on natural-gas prices for consumers and businesses.

Duke Energy said it had restored power to 650,000 of the roughly 1.08 million Duke customers in Florida who lost electricity due to Hurricane Ian. 

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -2.19% 93.02 Delayed Quote.-9.34%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 0.93% 218.48 Delayed Quote.35.22%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.57% 316.79 Real-time Quote.84.26%
HOT NEWS