Utilities Down Slightly On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

04/09/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell slightly as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from increased economic growth.

The utilities sector was also buffeted by another up-tick in Treasury yields and anticipation of further spikes in light of strengthening inflation. An inflationary spiral would push up Treasury yields by increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark overnight borrowing rates. That, in turn, would likely weigh on the utilities sector, which has been treated as a "bond proxy" by traders for several years. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 1711ET

