Shares of power producers fell slightly as Treasury yields continued to climb.

Yields are climbing because of renewed concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise rates at its June meeting, said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1741ET