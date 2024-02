Shares of power producers fell sharply as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged by the biggest increment in more than a year.

Nel will receive around $20 million after a previous deal with Nikola was reworked and at the same time the Norwegian hydrogen company signed a supply deal with Fortescue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 1756ET