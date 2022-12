Shares of power producers ticked down after the Federal Reserve boosted its target for peak 2023 interest rates.

Closely held companies such as TAE Technologies developing nuclear fusion technology are drawing renewed investor interest after a laboratory backed by the Department of Energy made a breakthrough in the nuclear-reaction technique, The Wall Street Journal reported.

