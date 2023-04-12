Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated out of the stock market and into Treasurys in the wake of inflation data.

U.S. electricity bills continued to rise in March, according to the Labor Department's consumer-price inflation survey.

A surge of clean electricity is set to cover new power demand globally this year, bringing within reach the Paris-aligned sustainable energy goals, according to estimates from London-based environmental nonprofit Ember.

