Shares of power producers fell as momentum continued to work against the sector.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is down about 4.6% for the year to date.

Cogentrix Lincoln Holdings, an Illinois natural gas plant business owned by Carlyle Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, citing the impact of Winter Storm Elliott on the ability of two plants to deliver power.

04-03-23 1724ET