Shares of power producers fell as one wind-power developer took a big hit.

Shares of Danish sustainable-energy giant Orsted lost a quarter of their market value after it warned of impairment charges related to three wind projects off the east coast of the U.S. Hurricane Idalia knocked out power for more than 445,000 customers across Florida and Georgia, according to Duke Energy and other utilities.

08-30-23 1717ET