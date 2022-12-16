Utilities Down as Selloff Broadens -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as a selloff broadened.
The Select Sector SPDR Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, slipped into negative territory for the year to date, having held its head above water for most of the bear market.
Spanish oil major Repsol agreed to buy European renewable-energy company Asterion Energies for $595.2 million, as conventional energy companies continue to diversify into renewables.
