  Homepage
  News
News
Utilities Down as Selloff Broadens -- Utilities Roundup

12/16/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as a selloff broadened.

The Select Sector SPDR Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, slipped into negative territory for the year to date, having held its head above water for most of the bear market.

Spanish oil major Repsol agreed to buy European renewable-energy company Asterion Energies for $595.2 million, as conventional energy companies continue to diversify into renewables.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1716ET

HOT NEWS