Utilities Down as Traders Brace for Higher Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders braced for an increase in Treasury yields.

Higher yields often lure fixed-income investors out of the dividend-oriented utilities sector into the bond market.

U.K. households will see the prices they pay for energy rise by 80% in October, a development feared to push the nation into a recession.

Ukrainian workers at Europe's largest nuclear power plant reconnected one of its reactors to the grid on Friday after an outage that heightened concerns of a nuclear accident.

