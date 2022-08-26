Utilities Down as Traders Brace for Higher Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as traders braced for an increase in Treasury yields.
Higher yields often lure fixed-income investors out of the dividend-oriented utilities sector into the bond market.
U.K. households will see the prices they pay for energy rise by 80% in October, a development feared to push the nation into a recession.
Ukrainian workers at Europe's largest nuclear power plant reconnected one of its reactors to the grid on Friday after an outage that heightened concerns of a nuclear accident.
