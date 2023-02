Shares of power producers fell as traders shrank from rising Treasury yields.

The yield on the two-year Treasury slipped but remained near 16-year highs.

Strong winds and heavy snowfall left tens of thousands of homes without power in the west and midwest as a winter storm began to barrel across the U.S.

