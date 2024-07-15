Shares of power producers slid as Treasury yields rose in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy slid as the utility struggled to get its electric supply in the city of Houston back online a week after Hurricane Beryl struck the city. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among those who questioned the utility's response.

The yields on the two-year and ten-year Treasurys rose by their largest increment of the month.

The utility sector has developed a relatively strong correlation with Treasury bonds as fixed-income investors eye yields on both.

