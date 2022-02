Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields rose.

U.S. grid operators are dealing with a backlog of studies on how to connect solar-and-wind farms to the grid, delaying plans and raising prices for corporate buyers of renewable-power-purchase agreements, said Gia Clark, of LevelTen Energy, at a WSJ Pro Sustainable Business event.

