News: Latest News
Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

09/15/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued their recent surge.

The yield on the two-year Treasury closed at the highest level since October 2007, amid fears that the Federal Reserve would struggle to contain a bout of runaway inflation.

French state power company EDF said a series of nuclear reactor outages are likely to wipe about $29 billion off its pretax earnings this year, underscoring energy insecurity in Europe as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural-gas supplies. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1728ET

