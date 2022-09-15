Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued their recent surge.

The yield on the two-year Treasury closed at the highest level since October 2007, amid fears that the Federal Reserve would struggle to contain a bout of runaway inflation.

French state power company EDF said a series of nuclear reactor outages are likely to wipe about $29 billion off its pretax earnings this year, underscoring energy insecurity in Europe as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural-gas supplies.

