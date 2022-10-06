Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields rose.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the S&P 500, fell by 3.3% and is now down 8.1% for the year to date, after holding its head above water for most of the bear market.

The director of the United Nations' nuclear agency warned that Russian authorities attempts to deepen their control over Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine poses a heightened safety risk.

American Electric Power has "many levers available to adjust costs and investments" and meet its growth targets, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

