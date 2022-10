Shares of power producers declined as rising Treasury yields cooled demand for dividend-oriented, defensive sectors.

The utility industry group on the S&P 500 had eked out gains for much of 2022, but is now down 10% for the year to date.

The utility sector is resilient during recessions, but remains sensitive to interest rates, which are moving at a record clip.

