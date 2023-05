Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued to gain in anticipation of a prolonged standoff over the debt limit.

Fluence Energy shares rose after analysts at brokerage Bank of America said the energy-storage-technology maker has a path to profitability, reversing its skepticism on the viability of the firm.

