Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields advanced in light of rising default fears.

"The debt ceiling is the debt ceiling... it's going to get resolved hopefully it gets resolved on the quicker side of things," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 1711ET