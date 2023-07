Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields hit four-month highs.

Bulgaria is nearing an agreement to sell two Russian-made nuclear reactors and other critical equipment to Ukraine's state-owned atomic energy company Energoatom as Europe moves to roll back Moscow's hold on the continent's power supplies.

