Shares of power producers ticked down as Treasury yields advanced.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group of the S&P 500, is still up 2.5% for the year to date, bucking broad weakness in U.S. stocks as traders seek out 2023 laggards and defensive issues.

The U.K.'s largest electricity provider, Octopus Energy, is using an Uber -like approach to renewable retailing.

