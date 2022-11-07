Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Test Multiyear Highs - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields tested multiyear highs.

The utilities sector was in vogue for much of the last two years because its dividend yields compared favorably with safer U.S. government bonds.

That premium is rapidly shrinking.

Subtropical storm Nicole is projected to reach hurricane strength before striking somewhere along the eastern coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

