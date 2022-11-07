Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Test Multiyear Highs - Utilities Roundup

11/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields tested multiyear highs.

The utilities sector was in vogue for much of the last two years because its dividend yields compared favorably with safer U.S. government bonds.

That premium is rapidly shrinking.

Subtropical storm Nicole is projected to reach hurricane strength before striking somewhere along the eastern coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1750ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:57pBrazil's TIM reports flat Q3 profit, surge in revenue
RE
05:51pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Test Multiyear Highs - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:50pUK to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation -The Times
RE
05:49pAustralian Inflation Expectations Continue to Jump
DJ
05:48pMusk throws weight behind Republicans in U.S. midterms
RE
05:47pCommunications Services Up as Risky Sectors Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:45pTech Up As Apple Warning Sloughed Off -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pSouth Korea's Heungkuk says it to exercise call option on dollar bond
RE
05:37pSouth korea's heungkuk life insurance says it will excercise cal…
RE
05:37pUK chancellor Jeremy Hunt to announce a tax raid on inheritance -Telegraph
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial
2Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter
5Analysis-Twitter's 'massive' revenue drop adds to heavy debt burden

HOT NEWS