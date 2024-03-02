Shares of power producers slipped as traders rotated out of the defensive sector into high-growth areas such as technology and communications services.

Shares of West Texas utility Xcel Energy tumbled after it warned it could face liability related to historically large wildfires in the region.

Wild-fire liabilities forced California utility giant PG&E into bankruptcy and also caused financial trouble for Hawaiian Electric.

Hydrogen fuel-cell concern Plug Power resolved "going-concern" issues, but the alternative-energy company missed the mark with its annual results.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1803ET