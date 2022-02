Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors, reflecting reduced chances of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at the highest level in more than a year, putting pressure on the utility sector. New Jersey utility Public Service Energy Group boosted its dividend.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1742ET