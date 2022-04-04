Utilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, as traders rotated into growth sectors.

Utilities had held up better than most sectors after the initial shock to markets from the war in Ukraine and a spike in Treasury yields.

After years of fighting, Native American tribes, environmentalists and the hydroelectric power industry say they have reached a deal on a proposed legislative package that could boost clean energy as well as river conservation.

04-04-22 1723ET