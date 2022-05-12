Utilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors.

Shares of Spanish power generator Naturgy Energy Group fell after it posted a net profit amid higher investment that offset rising revenue.

Separately, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said the government will approve a cap on the price of natural gas used for generating electricity, as European nations struggle to mute the impact of a spike in energy prices resulting from a clash with Russia.

05-12-22 1735ET